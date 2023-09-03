Heavy rains cause flash flooding in western Arizona

Western Arizona saw some wild weather this Labor Day weekend after heavy rains caused streets to turn into flooded rivers.

Yuma, La Paz and Mohave counties were all under Flash Flood Warnings on Saturday. Video shared from a Yuma neighborhood showed streets flooded from overnight storms.

Yuma in particular saw several inches of rain, with the city getting up to four inches in two hours.

Funnel cloud in San Luis

Another video shared from the San Luis area showed a funnel cloud forming in the sky.

Conditions are expected to dry out for the remainder of the weekend.