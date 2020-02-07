Here’s what you need to know about the 20th annual Arizona Strong Beer Festival and Beer Week

Calling all beer drinkers!

The 20th annual Arizona Strong Beer Festival is on tap for Saturday featuring over 500 craft beer selections, going throughout the weekend in Phoenix. It's the big event that kicks off Beer Week.

The event is taking over Steele Indian School Park Saturday. To celebrate the two-decade tradition, there will be 20 collaborations between some of the breweries.

Beer Week runs through Sunday, Feb. 16.

