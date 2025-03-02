Heroic actions from passerby saves woman involved in massive crash on Interstate 10

article

The Brief Four people were killed and more than a dozen injured in a crash on Interstate 10 on March 1. Kash Masih was among several good Samaritans who helped a woman get out of her car during the massive pile up. DPS is investigating what caused the fiery crash.



Four people died in a crash on Interstate 10 and more than a dozen were injured on Saturday, March 1.

It happened near Tonopah in the far West Valley. The death toll actually dropped from six to four overnight after Arizona DPS revised its numbers, but drivers behind the crash were stranded for nine hours.

Why you should care:

We're learning more about how it happened, along with stories of survival from the people caught up in the pile-ups.

It was a chaotic scene and one that lends itself to a complex investigation.

But there was not only a tragedy along I-10 yesterday, there were also some heroic actions.

Featured article

What we know:

Near the scene of the fatal pileup at milepost 88 on I-10, a secondary crash stopped Kash Masih on his way home Saturday.

"As we are going, immediately I saw the truck is already flipped," said Masih.

He saw a woman sitting next to the flipped truck and says he immediately jumped into action, using training from past firefighter work.

"There happened to be another firefighter there, so there were two of us. We bandaged her wound, she had a wound here on her arm, and then I started talking to her, just making sure that she is not in shock from the big accident," said Masih.

Timeline:

The two men and two other good Samaritans stayed with the woman until law enforcement arrived at the scene.

Kash says he spoke with the woman after they parted ways and was happy to hear none of her injuries were critical despite the condition of her truck.

"She says that she has a few rib fractures and that wound that she had and then her feet have a few fractures," said Masih.

Big picture view:

Like many others, Kash says he was delayed in returning home Saturday due to the crashes and the traffic jams, but he says it was worth it to make sure another person made it home safely as well.

"It took another two hours to get home, and that's okay, because I was able to contribute my life to help someone else's life and save her life and I think ultimately God saves peoples' lives but I was there and the other people were there, and we helped," said Masih.

What we don't know:

DPS says its troopers are working to determine the cause of the deadly pileup, with yesterday's wind and blowing dust being considered as potential factors.

We have not learned the names of anyone involved in the fatal crashes.