article

The Brief Three hikers were rescued from the White Tank Mountains on Thursday after suffering from exhaustion. The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office's aviation unit airlifted the two men and one woman to medical personnel; one person is in critical condition.



Two men and a woman needed to be rescued while hiking in the White Tank Mountains due to exhaustion on Thursday, July 31.

What we know:

"Our aviation unit promptly responded and successfully transported them to medical personnel, who then took them to the hospital," the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said on July 31.

One of the hikers is in critical condition.

Map of where the White Tank Mountains are

The Source The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office