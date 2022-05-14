Police looking for shooter after man killed in south Phoenix

A homicide investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed near 40th Street and Southern Avenue early Saturday morning, Phoenix police said.

Officers said a shooting was reported at around 3 a.m. on May 14, and first responders discovered a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man, identified as 28-year-old Paul Tellez, died at the hospital.

"Preliminary information indicates the victim was involved in a verbal altercation with another male, when that male shot him," police said.

Officers are still looking for the shooter. Anyone with information is asked to contact Phoenix Police or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

