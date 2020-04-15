Homicide investigation underway after body found in Phoenix alley

Police say a homicide investigation is underway after a body was found early Wednesday morning in a Phoenix alley.

According to Phoenix police, the body was found at about 2:45 a.m. near Interstate 17 and Thomas Road after firefighters extinguished a fire in an alley.

Detectives are on the scene and the medical examiner's office will determine the cause of death.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 10 Phoenix for updates.