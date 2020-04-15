Expand / Collapse search
Homicide investigation underway after body found in Phoenix alley

By Brent Corrado
Published 
Updated 31 mins ago
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

According to Phoenix police, the body was found at about 2:45 a.m. near Interstate 17 and Thomas Road after firefighters extinguished a fire in an alley.

PHOENIX - Police say a homicide investigation is underway after a body was found early Wednesday morning in a Phoenix alley.

Detectives are on the scene and the medical examiner's office will determine the cause of death.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 10 Phoenix for updates.