Human remains founds in Mohave County wash, sheriff says

An investigation is underway after Mohave County authorities say human remains were found in a Golden Valley wash.

The Mohave County Sheriff's Office says detectives were notified just after 4 p.m. on Sept. 12 that a "possible human skull" was found in a wash area near Ligurta Road and Unkar Drive.

"Once at the scene, Detectives confirmed the skull to be human and found that it had been washed up during recent flooding," the sheriff's office said.

No other details were released.

