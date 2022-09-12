Missing Kingman man found dead in maintenance hole

A man who was reported missing was found dead in a maintenance hole in Kingman, the sheriff's office said.

Justin Pardun-Dobson, a 49-year-old Kingman man, was last seen by family members around Aug. 25 and was reported missing six days later.

On Sept. 9, the Mohave County Sheriff's Office says a body was found in a maintenance hole in an alley near Thompson Avenue and Route 66.

The body was identified as Pardun-Dobson.

The medical examiner will determine Pardun-Dobson's official cause of death.

No further information was released.

