More than 50 years later, case still unsolved after woman's body found in a bag near Kingman

The Mohave County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to solve a cold case after a woman's body was found in a canvas bag east of Kingman more than 50 years ago.

On January 23, 1971, an unidentified woman was found in a desert area next to a dirt road two miles east of Highway 93 on Hackberry Road.

She was inside of a white canvas sack with the words "Deer-Pak Ames Harris Neville Co." printed in green. It was tied with a white cotton rope, officials say.

"Jane Doe" was estimated to be 40 years old. She was 5'4" and weighed 125 to 140 pounds with curly brown hair.

"Jane Doe" was found wearing a size 14 multicolored long-sleeve blouse with a black cardigan sweater, boots, and size 12 orange pants with a label that said "Symphony, it's what's happening" inside.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Sketch of Jane Doe

The sheriff's office said they contacted Othram Inc. back in April to find out if DNA testing could help identify the woman "and the circumstances surrounding her untimely death."

"MCSO has already committed $1,000 to the cause and is asking for assistance from the community to give her justice and provide closure to her family who has been looking for her," the sheriff's office said.

Othram, Inc. has set up a crowdfunding website in hopes of raising $6,500 to conduct a DNA investigation.

If you would like to donate, you can visit Who is "Mohave County Jane Doe" (1971)? (dnasolves.com).

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the Mohave County Sheriff's Office at 928-753-0753 ext. 4408 or 1-800-522-4312.

