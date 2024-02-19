I-10 crash: Loved ones identify good samaritan killed while helping victims

Family and friends are remembering a good samaritan who was killed on the I-10 in Pinal County on Sunday.

On Feb. 18, a DPS spokesperson said the crash happened on the eastbound lanes of the I-10 at milepost 185. The crash area is located to the north of Casa Grande.

Investigators said the incident began as a rollover crash involving an American Medical Response ambulance.

"Initial investigation indicates the ambulance was traveling eastbound on I-10 when the driver possibly fell asleep. The ambulance appeared to lose control, traveling back and forth across the roadway before eventually rolling, coming to rest on its wheels between the number two lane and right shoulder. Two occupants, a male driver and female passenger, both AMR employees, were on board the ambulance at the time of the collision," read a portion of the statement.

According to DPS, two good Samaritans stopped with the ambulance to help out those inside. The two, identified only as a man and a woman, were driving in separate vehicles.

"As they attempted to make contact with the ambulance occupants, an unrelated vehicle driven by a male collided with the ambulance and also struck both good Samaritans," read a portion of the statement. "This collision pushed the ambulance off the highway to the right."

Investigators said the male good Samaritan was declared dead on scene.

"Impairment of the driver of the vehicle that struck the ambulance is being investigated and is believed to be a factor in the collision," detectives wrote.

Victim identified by loved ones

On Feb. 19, family and friends identified the victim as 48-year-old Ghery Fimbres.

Fimbres' wife said he was a father of two boys who were his world, and he loved helping people become a better version of themselves.

"I think everybody right now is in shock," said Kirt Hamm with the Conservatory of Recording Arts and Sciences. "We all just expect him to walk through the door and give him one of his quips."

For 26 years, FImbres worked at the Conservatory of Recording Arts and Sciences, which is same place he graduated from. Fimbres spent 15 of those years teaching.

"He was an incredible instructor," said Hamm. "Knew all of his students' names, and really prided himself on knowing what their learning styles were, and how to connect with them."

Hamm described his colleague and friend as someone who would take the shirt off his back to help anyone.

"I think people need to know that the guy who pulled over at 6:30 in the morning to help an ambulance that had rolled," said Hamm. "He looked at it as ‘I would want someone to do this for me and my family, so I’m doing it for them."