I-10 expansion: Arizona gets multimillion-dollar federal grant to expand a portion of the Interstate

The drive from Phoenix to Tucson could soon be a lot easier, as Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs announced a new federal grant to expand the I-10.

The $96 million grant will partially fund a renovation project that focuses on a 26-mile (41.8-kilometer) stretch of the I-10. That particular segment goes through the Gila River Indian Community, and when finished, the freeway will have three lanes, in both directions, in the area.

The project will also include the reconstruction of bridges over the GIla River, as well as six interchanges. The project is estimated to cost over $1 billion. As for the rest of the money, the state is contributing almost $700 million, while the Maricopa Association of Governments is reportedly contributing $200 million.

The project has had bipartisan support, and has a goal to make it easier on passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles to travel between the most populated cities in Arizona with ease.

Drivers speak out

Construction is expected to start early in 2024, with the first project being the removal and replacement of the Gila River bridges.

We spoke with drivers on Jan. 22 to hear what they think of the project.

"I travel to Chandler to do Doordash and stuff, and it gets really bad," Agustin Melendez. "You have to be in traffic for like an hour. It gets really bad, so I’m really excited."

"It would be awesome," said one person, identified only as ‘Mohammed.’ "It would solve the traffic jam and traffic saturation entering Tucson. I’m an Uber driver. I drive it like two or three times in a month."

"An extra lane would be safer. It’s more convenient for people going to and from Casa Grande and Tucson," said Christopher Brooks.