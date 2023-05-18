I-10 reopens after deadly construction zone crash

Authorities are investigating a deadly crash in a construction zone that shut down Interstate 10 for several hours on May 18.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says the crash happened just before 2 a.m. along the westbound lanes of I-10 at Guadalupe Road when a semi-truck hit a construction lift vehicle.

One person died as a result of the crash. The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

The westbound lanes of I-10 have been reopened at Guadalupe Road.

Area where the crash happened: