I-10 reopens after deadly construction zone crash
GUADALUPE, Ariz. - Authorities are investigating a deadly crash in a construction zone that shut down Interstate 10 for several hours on May 18.
The Arizona Department of Public Safety says the crash happened just before 2 a.m. along the westbound lanes of I-10 at Guadalupe Road when a semi-truck hit a construction lift vehicle.
One person died as a result of the crash. The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.
The westbound lanes of I-10 have been reopened at Guadalupe Road.
