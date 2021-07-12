Expand / Collapse search
IHOP 63rd anniversary: Celebrate with 58-cent pancakes

By Rushaad Hayward
Published 
Food and Drink
FOX 10 Phoenix
IHOP pancakes article

FILE - A plate of IHOP pancakes are ready for a customer. CREDIT: RJ Sangosti/The Denver Post via Getty Images

For 58-cents, you can grab three fluffy pancakes from IHOP on Tuesday, July, 13. The price is to pay homage to when the breakfast food chain first opened in 1958 in Toluca Lake, California. 

The offer is good at every location from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The limit is one short stack per customer and is for dine-in only. On any other day, a short stack of pancakes would cost about $5.59.

The deal is good for one day only and no other purchase is necessary. The offer cannot be combined with any other purchases.

RELATED: Celebrate National French Fry Day with these deals and freebies

Brothers Al and Jerry Lapin were the founders of the company back in 1958. The duo was inspired by the flavor of coconut syrup to create an entire restaurant dedicated to serving pancakes.

IHOP has celebrated more than 1,650 restaurant openings around the country in its decades-long history. 

Aside from regular pancakes, IHOP also offers blueberry, New York Cheesecake, cupcake, and chocolate chip pancakes on their regular menu.

This story was reported from Baltimore.
 