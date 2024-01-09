Expand / Collapse search
Hard Freeze Warning
from WED 1:00 AM MST until WED 9:00 AM MST, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami
5
Freeze Warning
from WED 1:00 AM MST until WED 9:00 AM MST, Parker Valley, Kofa, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, West Pinal County, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Winter Weather Advisory
from THU 5:00 AM MST until THU 5:00 PM MST, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven
Winter Weather Advisory
from THU 2:00 AM MST until THU 5:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Winter Weather Advisory
from WED 11:00 PM MST until THU 11:00 AM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Black Mesa Area

Ikea Hood murder: Teen arrested, charged with shooting North Texas high schooler

By FOX 4 Staff
Published 
Updated 12:19PM
Texas
FOX 4

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Girl, 17, killed; arrest warrant issued for killer

17-year-old Ikea Hood, a member of Lancaster High School's drill team, was shot and killed on Sunday morning, according to police.

DALLAS - A suspect in the killing of a high school student in Dallas has been arrested.

17-year-old Trevon Wright was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Task Force and booked into the Dallas County Jail on Tuesday morning.

Wright is charged with the murder of Lancaster High junior Ikea Hood.

Dallas police said Hood was killed on Sunday morning in a shooting at a home on Grambling Drive in Southeast Oak Cliff.

Hood had given birth three weeks prior to the shooting.

ikea-hood-1.jpg

The 17-year-old was a member of the Tigerette Dance Team at Lancaster High School and also danced with Next Level Community Dance Group in Dallas.

Lancaster High has extra counselors assigned to campus for "as long as they are needed" to help students and staff dealing with Hood's loss.