'I’m going to be OK:' Video shows Kyle Rittenhouse at Antioch PD

Antioch police have released hours of footage from the night Kyle Rittenhouse, then 17, turned himself in, wanted for shooting and killing two protestors in Kenosha days after the police shooting of Jacob Blake in August.

"With everything going on social media, it’s all blown up as cops against the thing," said Wendy Rittenhouse, Kyle's mother, in the video. "You have to look at that point because you’re already being labeled as a white supremacist gun person. You have to look at your safety and stuff like that."

"Can you stop talking, Mom?" said Kyle Rittenhouse in the video.

The video shows Rittenhouse trying to console his mother after she learns he will be facing homicide charges.

"Mom, Mom, look at me. It’s going to be OK. I’m going to be OK. We’re going to be OK," said Kyle Rittenhouse.

The officers in Illinois did not interview Rittenhouse because he had asked for a lawyer.

Rittenhouse does tell his mother that he did nothing wrong. He also asks officers if they can delete his social media accounts.

Earlier in the night, Wendy Rittenhouse brought up concerns about his safety.

On Friday, Jan. 22, a judge modified the conditions of release for Rittenhouse, now 18. He's ordered not to associate with any known white supremacists. He cannot have or drink alcohol and he can't have firearms.

Prosecutors had requested the modifications after Rittenhouse was seen drinking at a bar in Mount Pleasant. The legal drinking age is 21, but in Wisconsin, Rittenhouse could legally drink alcohol because he was with his mother.

The request from prosecutors said Rittenhouse also posed for a photo outside Pudgy's Pub with two men as they made the "OK" sign with their hands, a symbol used by white supremacists. Prosecutors also alleged five men at the tavern serenaded Rittenhouse with a song that has become the anthem of the Proud Boys, a neo-fascist group.

Rittenhouse has been charged with multiple counts, including reckless and intentional homicide, endangerment and being a minor in possession of a firearm in connection with the deaths of Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber and the wounding of Gaige Grosskreutz. He has pleaded not guilty to all counts and argued he fired in self-defense. Conservatives have rallied around him, generating enough money to make his $2 million cash bail.