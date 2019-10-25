Instead of gifts, Chandler boy is asking for donations to amputee foundation on his birthday

When it comes to birthdays, most kids count on getting gifts, but one Chandler boy decided to ask for donations to an amputee foundation instead.

Jax Burton

For Jax Burton, it was the movie Soul Surfer that moved him. It's a true story about a surfer who lost her arm in a shark attack.

"She only had three limbs," said Jax. "Two legs and one arm."

Jax decided to challenge himself after watching the movie a couple of times. For one week, he tried to do everything one-handed, and he quickly realized even doing everyday tasks like tying his shoes was not easy.

The challenge Jax set for himself had him thinking about what he wanted for his birthday.

"I thought that if donate, I might make a couple of people walk or grab things again," said Jax.

"People were like, 'wow that's really cool,'" said Jax's mother, Jaime Burton. "Yeah, a little odd, but really cool that he wanted to do it."

Jax asked his mom if he could help amputees, and Jaime reached out to the founder of the San Antonio Amputee Foundation, Mona Patel, and even invited her to his birthday party.

"It was really impressive because Mona is an amputee herself," said Jaime. "You know, most kids aren't exposed to that on a daily basis, so I though this was a great learning opportunity for the adults and the kids."

With the help of friends and family, Jax raised over $1,400. The money will help two amputees with prosthetic legs.

"I think that we've taken on a different lifestyle because of him," said Jaime. "We give like anybody else, but not like him. He's special."

