Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until WED 10:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
5
Excessive Heat Warning
until WED 8:00 PM MST, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami
Excessive Heat Warning
until MON 8:00 PM MST, Western Pima County Including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle
Excessive Heat Warning
until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Heat Advisory
until WED 8:00 PM MST, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Southeast Gila County

Investigation underway following deadly crash on I-17; victims identified by DPS

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Updated 1 hour ago
Phoenix
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

PHOENIX - Phoenix Fire officials say three people are dead following a big crash on I-17 during the afternoon hours of August 13.

The crash happened on the southbound lanes of I-17 at Dunlap. According to DPS officials on the night of August 13, the crash happened at around 5:50 p.m., when a truck towing a trailer came to a stop in the HOV lane on the freeway to address a mechanical issue with the trailer.

"As the truck’s five occupants were standing between the trailer and the truck, a passenger car traveling in the HOV, struck the trailer," read a portion of the statement.

Fire officials say three of the five people were declared dead at the scene. On August 14, DPS officials identified the three as:

  • Christian Chavez-Ponce, 24, of Phoenix
  • Miguel Loya-Sanchez, 18, of Buckeye
  • Jonathan Vazquez-Garcia, 27, of Tolleson 

As for the other two people in the truck, DPS officials say one of them was taken to a hospital with critical injuries, while the other was not injured. The driver of the passenger car, meanwhile, was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

ADOT officials say I-17 was closed for some time as a result of the crash, in both directions. A DPS investigation is ongoing.