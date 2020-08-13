Investigation underway following deadly crash on I-17; victims identified by DPS

article

Phoenix Fire officials say three people are dead following a big crash on I-17 during the afternoon hours of August 13.

The crash happened on the southbound lanes of I-17 at Dunlap. According to DPS officials on the night of August 13, the crash happened at around 5:50 p.m., when a truck towing a trailer came to a stop in the HOV lane on the freeway to address a mechanical issue with the trailer.

"As the truck’s five occupants were standing between the trailer and the truck, a passenger car traveling in the HOV, struck the trailer," read a portion of the statement.

Fire officials say three of the five people were declared dead at the scene. On August 14, DPS officials identified the three as:

Christian Chavez-Ponce, 24, of Phoenix

Miguel Loya-Sanchez, 18, of Buckeye

Jonathan Vazquez-Garcia, 27, of Tolleson

As for the other two people in the truck, DPS officials say one of them was taken to a hospital with critical injuries, while the other was not injured. The driver of the passenger car, meanwhile, was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

ADOT officials say I-17 was closed for some time as a result of the crash, in both directions. A DPS investigation is ongoing.