Iowa man pleads guilty to threatening Arizona AG and Maricopa County Supervisor: DOJ

Officials with the United States Department of Justice said an Iowa man has pleaded guilty to sending threatening communication to various public officials in Arizona.

According to a statement released on April 13, the man, identified as 64-year-old Mark A. Rissi, sent a voicemail to Maricopa County Supervisor Clink Hickman on or around Sept. 27, 2021, as well as a voicemail for then-Attorney General Marc Brnovich on or around Dec. 8. 2021.

Both voicemails, according to officials with DOJ, contained threatening messages. The messages, which were included in the statement, alludes to allegations of fraud in the 2020 election.

According to an article published by the Associated Press, former Attorney General William Barr has declared that the U.S. Justice Department uncovered no evidence of widespread voter fraud that could change the outcome of the 2020 election.

Rissi, according to officials, lives in Hiawatha, which is in the Cedar Rapids area. According to an earlier statement released by DOJ officials, Rissi was arrested on Oct. 6. 2022.

"Public officials who administer the most fundamental aspect of our democracy – elections – must be able to do their jobs free from illegal threats," said Assistant Attorney General Kenneth A. Polite, Jr. of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division, in the statement released on April 13.

DOJ officials said that Rissi pleaded guilty to two counts of making a threatening interstate communication. He is set to be sentenced on June 26, where he faces a maximum of five years in prison for each count.

