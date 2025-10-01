'It's all gone': Globe family loses nearly everything in floods

The Brief A family in Globe lost their home and nearly all possessions in the recent devastating floods. The family, who did not have flood insurance due to cost, is now having to completely start over. "We have nothing left. It’s all gone."



Following the fatal and devastating floods, many Globe families are left with nothing but the clothes on their backs.

Local perspective:

"This was my walk-in closet—the bed was right here, and this was just blown out right here," said Seaneen Lira, a Globe resident of nearly 26 years.

Every home alongside her road has a story. Possessions gone.

It is a home whose family memories were literally embedded on the foundation.

A wall tracking the heights of the Lira kids throughout the years is one of the sole surviving pieces left.

"We have nothing left. It’s all gone," Lira said.

The backstory:

Lira, her husband and her 8-year-old granddaughter weren’t home on the night of Sept. 26 when the torrential floods ripped through their community.

When they came home, they arrived to the destruction.

"You see this in the movies. You see this on TikTok. You don’t see this in Globe, Arizona," she said.

After fully paying off the home, the family has to start over, all while raising their 8-year-old granddaughter in the process.

"My niece, she’s the same age as my daughter. And she said ‘Auntie, I am going to stay the night with you, I’m going to sleep on your bed because I don’t have a bed,’" said Santana Lira, the daughter of the Lira's who lost their home in the flood.

Dig deeper:

The Lira's didn’t have flood insurance because of the astronomical price— a sentiment echoed a lot by neighbors in this community.

So much of their life over two decades has disappeared.

"I don’t know what we are doing tomorrow. I don’t know what we are doing next week. I don’t know. I don’t know," Seaneen Lira said.

But amidst the devastation, they are holding on to the warmth of their Globe community: neighbors, friends, and Seaneen’s employer, Freeport-MacMoRan, who have all lent a helping hand.

"I can’t express how much gratitude I have for them. Everybody—everybody has stepped up," she said.

What you can do:

Santana Lira has started a GoFundMe page to help her parents recover.