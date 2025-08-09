Jaguar spotted in Arizona; South American Theft Group members arrested | Nightly Roundup

article
From a jaguar being spotted by University of Arizona trail cameras, to alleged members of the South American Theft Group being arrested in Scottsdale, here are tonight's top stories.
1. Man apologizes after vape incident onboard flight
Featured
"It sucks knowing in order to be myself, I have to have nicotine," said Peter Nguyen.
2. PD: South American Theft Group members arrested for targeting elderly victims
Featured
Police say that two alleged members of the South American Theft Group, Luis Jimenez-Mojica, 37, and Daniel Ortega, 26, stole from elderly people in Scottsdale. This isn't the first time that alleged members of the group have been caught in the city.
3. Jaguar spotted by U of A trail cameras
A jaguar has been detected on trail cameras in Arizona, making it the fourth one observed by the University of Arizona's Wild Cat Research and Conservation Center.
4. Dedicated fans brave heat to tailgate at Cardinals preseason opener
Featured
Football has returned to the Valley, and with it, the tradition of tailgating, though most fans opted to escape the intense heat by heading directly into State Farm Stadium.
5. Driver crashes into Chandler salon; no injuries reported
Featured
A driver was not injured after crashing into a salon in Chandler around noon on Saturday. Police say the driver mistakenly thought they had their car in reverse.