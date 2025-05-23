Expand / Collapse search

Jake Kelly murder: 3rd person involved in Phoenix man's death sentenced to time in prison

By
Updated  May 23, 2025 5:05pm MST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix
The last defendant in the 2023 murder of a Phoenix area man has been sentenced for his crimes.

The Brief

    • Angel Mullooly has been sentenced to prison in connection with the death of Jake Kelly.
    • Kelly, 49, died in 2023 after he was attacked and found unresponsive in the driveway of a Phoenix home.
    • Two other people have been sentenced in connection with the case.

PHOENIX - The third suspect in the brutal murder of a Phoenix man in 2023 has learned his fate in court.

What we know:

We have learned that Angel Mullooly was sentenced to eight years in prison, with a credit of 560 days that were already spent in prison.

According to court documents we found from April 8, 2025, Mullooly pleaded guilty to felony manslaughter as part of a deal with prosecutors.

Dig deeper:

Mullooly was the last of three people to be sentenced in connection with the murder of 49-year-old Jake Kelly.

In January 2025, Cory Young was sentenced to 3.5 years in prison, months after he pleaded guilty to hindering prosecution. His wife, Shannon, pleaded guilty to similar charges and was sentenced to probation and deferred jail time.

The backstory:

The incident that resulted in Kelly's death happened on Aug. 27, 2023.

According to police, Kelly was found unresponsive in the driveway of a home near Cave Creek Road and Grovers Avenue. His face was reportedly unrecognizable following the incident.

"Trauma to his brain. He had three separate injuries to his brain. His face was crushed. He went through eight hours of plastic surgery, and they couldn't even use his bones because they were pulverized," said Kelly's mother, Jan Turner Kelly, in 2023.

Kelly was taken to the hospital, and according to police, he died on Sept. 8.

The Source

  • Information for this article was gathered from court documents related to the case, with supplemental information gathered from previous FOX 10 news reports that were published in 2023, 2024, and 2025.

