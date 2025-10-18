Jermaine Johnson was killed nearly 20 years ago in Phoenix

The Brief Jermaine Johnson, 27, was shot and killed near 40th Street and McDowell Road on Oct. 20, 2006, following an argument while he was returning from a store. The murder remains unsolved nearly two decades later. Johnson's mother and grandmother are making a public appeal for any information, no matter how small, to help investigators with the cold case. They stress that solving the case would provide closure for the family.



Jermaine Johnson, 27, was shot and killed on Oct. 20, 2006, following an argument with a group of people while he was returning from a store with his cousin and a friend.

Nearly 20 years later, his family continues to plead for tips to help solve the cold case.

What we know:

The shooting happened around 8:55 p.m. near 40th Street and McDowell Road.

"We want to solve this case," Sgt. Jennider Zak of Silent Witness said.

His mother, Veronica, and grandmother Jeannie, are pleading with the public to bring forward any clues about what happened.

"Jermaine was so loving. He was loving and kind. He was always looking to help others," Veronica said about her son.

His grandmother, Jeannie, said Jermaine was her first grandson, saying he was a lovely and kind person.

"Wrong place at the wrong time," Jeannie said. "We truly miss him a lot. Thanksgiving, Christmas, New Years, none of those days are same without him."

Investigators say any information, no matter how small you think it might be, should be shared.

"Someone please come forward if they seen something," Veronica said. "We want to give closure to our family. It won't bring Jermaine back, but it will give us closure."

Map of the area where the shooting happened

What you can do:

Anyone with information should contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. Spanish speakers can call Testigo Silencioso at 480-TESTIGO. Si tiene alguna información sobre este caso, llame a la línea de Testigo Silencioso (480-TESTIGO, 480-837-8446). You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

