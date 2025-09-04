Expand / Collapse search
Couple charged in killing of Rebekah Baptiste: Here's what they're accused of

By
Published  September 4, 2025 5:21pm MST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix
Rebekah Baptiste case heads to court in Apache County

The Brief

    • The couple accused of killing 10-year-old Rebekah Baptiste returned to court on Sept. 4.
    • A judge found probable cause to charge them with first-degree murder, child abuse, and child molestation.
    • The couple will be arraigned on Sept. 8.

PHOENIX - The couple accused of killing 10-year-old Rebekah Baptiste appeared back in court Thursday.

What we know:

A judge found probable cause to charge the girl's father, Richard Baptiste, and his girlfriend, Anicia Woods, with first-degree murder, two counts of child abuse, and two counts of child molestation. 

The state has made it clear that there is no intent to enter a plea deal in the case.

(Related) Neighbors shed light on Rebekah Baptiste's final weeks

Dig deeper:

The couple appeared stoic and emotionless, at times hanging their heads, as they walked into the courtroom Thursday in shackles. Woods covered her face with her hair, as if she didn't want to be seen.

Lead case agent, Deputy Kole Soderquist with the Apache County Sheriff's Office, took the stand, giving more than two and a half hours of testimony. He detailed the family's living conditions in their yurt-style tent, including the floor being covered in animal feces and trash.

Rebekah was also forced to sleep on a chair cushion on the floor, as a form of punishment. 

Richard Baptiste, and his girlfriend, Anicia Woods

The state submitted 95 exhibits, including photos of Rebekah at Phoenix Children's Hospital. Police said she suffered extreme abuse at the hands of the couple. Her body was covered in bruises from head to toe, as doctors described it as torture.

The 10-year-old ended up dead three days after being found unconscious along a dirt road in Apache County

Rebekah's maternal grandparents held back tears in the courtroom and were clenching the rosary as they listened to the gruesome details of what she endured.

Baptiste and Woods will be arraigned on Sept. 8.

(Related) Body language of murder suspects analyzed | Full video

The Source: This information was gathered from FOX 10's Kenzie Beach after she attended the court hearing on Sept. 4.

Crime and Public SafetyPhoenixNews