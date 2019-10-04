Kamala Harris asks audience if America is 'ready' for her presidency, crowd shouts 'No'

article

Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., may have had what some are calling her "please clap" moment on Thursday when she got a not so favorable response to the question if America was "ready" for her to be president.

Speaking at a town hall event in Reno, Nev., Harris told attendees she wanted to "engage in real talk" about the state of the 2020 race.

"In this election, in the last couple, I mean, maybe couple of months, certainly a few weeks, there's this whole conversation that has been coming up about electability focused on our campaign," Harris said. "Is America ready for that?"

Several audience members were then heard responding "No" throughout the room, with Harris visibly shocked by what she heard.

"Well, yes they are," Harris told the crowd, sparking some laughter.

The exchange received mockery on social media, many comparing it to the memorable moment from the 2016 election when former Gov. Jeb Bush, R-Fla., urged a crowd at a campaign stop to "please clap."

Harris has seen a dramatic drop in the polls in recent weeks. In the latest Fox News poll, she received 7 percent of support among likely Democratic voters, while former Vice President Joe Biden maintains a double-digit lead with 29 percent while Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., has 18 percent support and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., 16 percent.

