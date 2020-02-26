'Kindness Kits': 3rd graders at Capitol Elementary make toiletry bags for the homeless

"The students are super excited to do this and they've been looking forward to it and they've been doing this with the kindness of their heart," Yanitza Villa said.

Third graders at Capitol School build "Kindness Kits" for the homeless. Students filled dozens of goodie bags with toiletries, like toothpaste, deodorant, body wash, shampoo, socks, and water.

The kids even added their own personal touch of kindness.

"Dear people who are homeless, we all love you and we have something for you and we have something special for you to keep you going," third-grader Leah said.

The "Kindness Kits" are built through the non-profit health organization, Circle the City, which helps the Maricopa County homeless community. They will be given out to the homeless in the near future.

"It's so important for us to do this with the kids in third grade -- is teaching them that they have to do something to positively impact those facing homelessness," said Marty Hames of Circle the City. "These kids bring an enthusiasm and a passion and hopefully we're changing people's perspectives."