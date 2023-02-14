King Charles III coronation: Koh-i-noor diamond won’t be used during ceremony

Expand / Collapse search
High Wind Warning
until WED 2:00 AM MST, Superior, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Dripping Springs
22
High Wind Warning
until TUE 11:00 PM MST, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak
High Wind Warning
until WED 5:00 AM MST, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon
Winter Storm Warning
until WED 5:00 AM MST, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven
High Wind Warning
from TUE 5:00 PM MST until WED 5:00 AM MST, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson
Hard Freeze Warning
from WED 11:00 PM MST until THU 9:00 AM MST, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Winter Storm Warning
until WED 12:00 PM MST, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, White Mountains, Black Mesa Area
Winter Storm Warning
until WED 6:00 AM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Northern Gila County, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Winter Storm Warning
until TUE 11:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau
Winter Weather Advisory
from TUE 5:00 PM MST until WED 2:00 AM MST, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Southeast Gila County
Wind and Dust Advisory
until TUE 9:00 PM MST, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Wind Advisory
until WED 5:00 AM MST, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Freeze Warning
from WED 11:00 PM MST until THU 9:00 AM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument
Hard Freeze Watch
from WED 9:00 PM MST until THU 9:00 AM MST, Northwest Deserts
Winter Weather Advisory
from WED 5:00 AM MST until WED 11:00 AM MST, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon
Wind Advisory
until WED 2:00 AM MST, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, San Carlos, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Wind Advisory
until TUE 11:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Winter Weather Advisory
until WED 6:00 AM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins
Winter Weather Advisory
until TUE 11:00 PM MST, Northwest Deserts
Wind Advisory
until WED 11:00 AM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Special Weather Statement
until TUE 7:15 PM MST, Northwest Valley, Buckeye/Avondale, Deer Valley, North Phoenix/Glendale
Special Weather Statement
until TUE 7:30 PM MST, Yavapai County Mountains, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins

King Charles III coronation: Koh-i-noor diamond won’t be used during ceremony

By Danica Kirka
Published 
King Charles III
Associated Press

King Charles III gives first address as sovereign after Queen Elizabeth's death

After the death of Queen Elizabeth II, King Charles III gave his first address on Sept. 9, 2022, pledging to uphold the constitutional principles in the U.K. "I shall endeavor to serve you with loyalty, respect, and love as I have throughout my life," he pledged.

LONDON (AP) - The Koh-i-noor diamond won’t be used during King Charles III’s coronation, allowing Buckingham Palace to sidestep the controversy surrounding a gem acquired during the age of Empire.

Camilla, the queen consort, will not to use the diamond in her coronation crown. Rather than commission a new crown, as is customary, Camilla will modify Queen Mary’s crown using diamonds from Queen Elizabeth II’s personal collection, the palace said in a statement Tuesday.

Some observers had speculated that Camilla would be crowned with the crown made for Queen Elizabeth, the queen mother, in 1937, which had the Koh-i-noor diamond as its centerpiece.

GettyImages-52102893.jpg

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - APRIL 19: The Crown Of Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother (1937) Made Of Platinum And Containing The Famous Koh-i-noor Diamond Along With Other Gems. (Photo by Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images)

Expand

That reportedly sparked concern from some people in India, who said using the Koh-i-noor in the coronation could be an uncomfortable reminder of Britain’s oppressive past.

Seized by the East India Company after its victory in the Second Anglo-Sikh War of 1849, the gem was given to Queen Victoria and has remained part of the Crown Jewels ever since. But countries including India, Pakistan, Iran and Afghanistan have all claimed ownership.