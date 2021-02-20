Royal family releases picture of King Charles at work
In a sign of royal continuity, the picture of King Charles III is taken in front of a photo of his late parents, Elizabeth and Philip.
In photos: The week the royal family mourned the queen
The royal family is mysterious and notoriously private, but the death of Queen Elizabeth II has once again thrust this family’s scrutinized dynamic into the public eye.
Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral predicted to be most-watched event in TV history
One industry expert has predicted a staggering 4.1 billion viewers could tune in to witness the queen’s funeral on Monday.
Queue to see queen's coffin hits 24-hour wait as King Charles, siblings hold vigil
A surging tide of people — ranging from London retirees to former England soccer captain David Beckham — have lined up to file past Queen Elizabeth II's coffin as it lies in state at Parliament, so many that authorities had to call a temporary halt Friday.
Crowds wait hours to view queen’s coffin as King Charles III spends quiet day reflecting
After passing Queen Elizabeth II's coffin, some mourners wiped away tears and bowed their heads as they said goodbye to the monarch.
Doctor speculates over the cause of King Charles' swollen 'sausage fingers'
Resurfaced photos of King Charles' swollen fingers have led some on the internet to either poke fun or express serious concern.
Here's why King Charles III will not pay inheritance taxes on a $750 million property
Prince William recently inherited the Duchy of Cornwall estate from his father.
King Charles escorts coffin in Scotland as queen hailed a 'constant in all our lives'
Queen Elizabeth II's coffin will remain at the St. Giles’ Cathedral until Tuesday so the public can pay their respects. After, it will be flown to London.
King Charles III surrenders hereditary revenues in return for sovereign grant funding official duties
Every monarch has turned over the Crown Estates to the government since King George III.
Charles III formally proclaimed king; William and Harry greet mourners at Windsor
Charles, who spent seven decades as heir apparent, automatically became king when his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, died. Saturday's ceremony made it official.
King Charles III to be formally proclaimed monarch in Accession Council: How and when to watch
Charles, the oldest person to ever assume the British throne, became King Charles III on Thursday following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. No date has been set for his coronation.
King Charles III vows to carry on ‘lifelong service’ in 1st address as monarch
King Charles III said he feels “profound sorrow” over the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, in his first speech to the nation and called her an inspiration.
British royal family members receive new titles following death of Queen Elizabeth II
Prince William, Kate Middleton, and Charles’ wife, Camilla Parker-Bowles, assumed new titles, with potential new titles for Prince Edward and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's children.
King Charles III takes the throne after a lifetime of preparation
The new King Charles faces the enormous challenge of building the same affection that characterized the relationship between Queen Elizabeth II and the British public.
Here's why Prince Charles may have considered changing his regnal name
For one thing, Charles I was notorious for sparring with the English parliament – a tense relationship that led to the English Civil War and his eventual execution.
What is 'Operation London Bridge'? All about King Charles III's succession, accession and coronation
What happens when the queen dies? How quickly does her successor take the throne? It's all spelled out in a plan reportedly dubbed “Operation London Bridge.”
