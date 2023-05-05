King Charles III coronation: Watch live coverage of this historic event

After months of anticipation, the coronation of King Charles III is finally set to happen Saturday. The momentous event, which hasn’t taken place in 70 years, is expected to be one of the largest and most elaborate royal ceremonies in recent history, drawing in crowds from all around the world.

The coronation of King Charles has been in the works for several years, with preparations beginning well before the passing of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, who died last September.

King Charles III coronation schedule

According to palace officials, the coronation will be held on May 6, 2023 at Westminster Abbey in London. The ceremony will be presided over by Justin Welby, the Archbishop of Canterbury, who will crown King Charles with the famous St. Edward's Crown.

First King Charles and his wife Camilla have to get to the ceremony. That begins with a procession to Westminster Abbey, which will get started in the U.S. at about 5 a.m. Eastern Standard Time; 2 a.m. for viewers on the West Coast.

Prince Charles, Prince of Wales waves as he attends the Royal Cornwall Show on June 07, 2018 in Wadebridge, United Kingdom. (Photo by Tim Rooke - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

The official coronation is set to take place at 11 a.m. British Standard Time, which is 6 a.m. on the U.S. East Coast.

More than 100 heads of state will be in the audience, but President Joe Biden will keep with U.S. tradition and not attend, as no American president has ever attended a British coronation.

Instead, First Lady Jill Biden will be at the coronation and spend much of Friday with the prime minister's wife before Saturday's big event. She will return to Washington on Sunday.

"Headed to the U.K. for the Coronation of King Charles III – the first in 70 years!," Jill Biden tweeted before her flight Thursday to London. "It's an honor to represent the United States for this historic moment and celebrate the special relationship between our countries."

When is the coronation of King Charles III on TV?

Broadcast networks ABC, CBS and NBC, as well as cable channels CNN and Fox News, all plan to air live coverage of the event starting at 5 a.m. EDT. The outlets will also feature coverage on their digital platforms, and streaming platforms including LiveNOW from FOX and Hulu+ plan to show the coronation, as well.

Queen Elizabeth II's coronation was the first coronation to be televised 70 years ago.

The celebration continues on Sunday with the Coronation Concert, but U.S. audiences won't be able to watch headliners Lionel Richie and Katy Perry. That will be shown on BBC's iPlayer, which isn't available outside the U.K.

King Charles III route

The coronation procession will begin at Buckingham Palace, where King Charles will travel by carriage through the streets of London, accompanied by members of the royal family, military representatives, and other dignitaries. The procession is expected to draw large crowds, with many people hoping to catch a glimpse of the newly crowned king.

King Charles and Camilla, the queen consort , will roll out of Buckingham Palace in the horse-drawn gilded black Diamond Jubilee State Coach built for Elizabeth's 60th anniversary. It has heat, air conditioning, power windows and a suspension system that will provide a comfier ride than his mother's accommodations for her enthronement.

This time, King Charles plans to take a shortcut and smoother ride to Westminster Abbey for his coronation, trimming the procession route his mother took in 1953. The route is 1.3 miles and will go through Admiralty Arch; past Trafalgar Square and a statue of Charles I, the monarch beheaded in 1649; and by the houses of Parliament before arriving for the 11 a.m. religious service.

Unlike the 5-mile route Elizabeth and her husband Prince Philip took around London in 1953, King Charles and Camilla will return the way they came, but in a 260-year-old carriage used in every coronation since William IV’s in 1831.

King Charles III ceremony

King Charles aims for a more modest event that will include some modern touches, Buckingham Palace said Sunday. The coronation is expected to reflect that with a shorter, less extravagant ceremony than the three-hour service for Elizabeth II.

The ceremony is expected to be steeped in ancient traditions and adorned with royal regalia from the Crown Jewels.

Union flags fly above Regent Street on 5th May 2023 in London, United Kingdom. King Charles III will be crowned King of England on 6th May 2023. (photo by Mike Kemp/In Pictures via Getty Images)

The crown features a 4.9-pound solid gold frame set with rubies, amethysts, sapphires, garnets, topazes and tourmalines and has a purple velvet cap and ermine band. It was worn by Elizabeth during her coronation and has been refitted for her son.

At the end of the ceremony, Charles will switch to the lighter Imperial State Crown for the procession back to the palace.

Worldwide reaction

For some, the event will affirm the ties that bind Britain and its former colonies. But for many others in the Commonwealth, a group of nations mostly made up of places once claimed by the British Empire, Charles’ coronation is seen with apathy at best.

In those countries, the first crowning of a British monarch in 70 years is an occasion to reflect on oppression and colonialism’s bloody past. The displays of pageantry in London will jar especially with growing calls in the Caribbean to sever all ties with the monarchy.

"Interest in British royalty has waned since more Jamaicans are waking to the reality that the survivors of colonialism and the holocaust of slavery are yet to receive reparatory justice," the Rev. Sean Major-Campbell, an Anglican priest in the Jamaican capital, Kingston, said.

The coronation is "only relevant in so far as it kicks us in the face with the reality that our head of state is simply so by virtue of biology," Major-Campbell added.

This story was reported from Los Angeles. The Associated Press contributed.