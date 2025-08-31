Knife-weilding man shot and killed by Phoenix Police, department says

The Brief An unidentified man was killed in a shooting involving Phoenix Police officers just after midnight on Aug. 31. The man reportedly had a knife on him and was taking it out before he was shot. It happened near 20th Street and Southern Avenue.



On early Sunday morning, a knife-wielding man was shot and killed by Phoenix Police officers, the department said.

What we know:

The incident began to unfold around 12:45 a.m. near 20th Street and Southern Avenue on Aug. 31.

"A two-man patrol unit assigned to the South Mountain Precinct were investigating a man seen riding a bicycle near 2030 East Southern Avenue. As officers attempted to contact the man, he began to run away. Officers quickly caught up to the man and attempted to detain him. The man resisted officers and was seen removing a knife from his possession," Phoenix Police Sgt. Brian Bower said. "As one of the officers continued struggling to detain the man the other officer verbally alerted his partner to the knife and removed his duty gun, discharged it and struck the man."

The suspect was taken to the hospital and died from his injuries. No officers were hurt.

What's next:

The Arizona Dept. of Public Safety will investigate this shooting.

What we don't know:

We don't know why the man began to run away when officers tried to talk to him.

The man's name wasn't released by the police department.