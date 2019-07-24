Lake Havasu City man found dead in Thompson Bay

MOHAVE COUNTY, Ariz. (FOX 10) - The Mohave County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was found dead in Thompson Bay.

Early Saturday morning, deputies responded to the Thompson Bay area of Lake Havasu near the Patrick Tinnell Memorial Sports Park for a call of a missing person after personal belongings and a remote-controlled boat was found in the area.

Investigators determined that Edward Young, 59, of Lake Havasu City, had been at the park operating his remote-controlled boat and had not been heard from.

Deputies located a man's body in the Thompson Bay about 75 feet from the shoreline in 10 feet of water. It was later confirmed to be that of Edward Young.

Early investigation shows that Young may have crashed his remote-controlled boat and attempted to swim out to it, according to officials.

The investigation is ongoing.

Fox 10 reported this from Phoenix.