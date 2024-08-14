Landscaper stabbed with pitchfork, suspect arrested: PD
GOODYEAR, Ariz. - A fight between two landscapers in Goodyear left one of them hurt, and the other arrested, police said.
Goodyear Police say officers responded on Aug. 14 to reports of a fight between two landscapers near Cotton Lane and Lower Buckeye Road.
When officers got to the scene, they found that one of the landscapers had been stabbed with a pitchfork.
The victim was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police say the suspect, 56-year-old Oscar Garnett Jr. of Peoria, was detained.
"Oscar Garnett Jr. will be booked for aggravated assault and an outstanding misdemeanor warrant," the department said.