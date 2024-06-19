Expand / Collapse search
Large fire burns mobile home, trees in south Phoenix

Updated  June 19, 2024 12:56pm MST
South Phoenix
Crews battle tree fire in south Phoenix

PHOENIX - Firefighters say a wind-driven fire in south Phoenix has burned a mobile home and several trees. 

The fire broke out just after 11 a.m. on June 19 near 10th Street and Vineyard Road.

When crews got to the scene, they battled the fire defensively. The fire was under control just before 12:30 p.m.

"It appears the origin of the fire was a large debris field with old wooden sheds and some construction equipment," the department said.

No injuries were reported.

Firefighters say a large fire burned a mobile home and trees near 10th Street and Southern Avenue on June 19. No injuries were reported. (Phoenix FD)

Map of where the fire is burning