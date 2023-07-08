Expand / Collapse search
Large Glendale house fire leaves 2 hurt

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Updated 9:21AM
Glendale
FOX 10 Phoenix

GLENDALE, Ariz. - Two people were hurt in a large house fire in Glendale early Saturday morning.

When firefighters arrived at the home near 51st Avenue and Olive, they reported seeing a "significant amount of fire" inside and around the property.

"This incident required a second alarm that allowed us to rotate crews through rehab and air bottle replacement," said Tim Pirtle with the Glendale Fire Department.

Image 1 of 3

The scene of a house fire near 51st Avenue and Olive. (Glendale FD)

One person needed to be taken to the hospital. Another person was injured, but authorities did not release any details about their condition.

Crews say there was a large amount of items stored in the home, which made it difficult to get inside the property.

The fire is out now, but it'll take some time for firefighters to mop up the area as debris is still smoldering.

No injuries have been reported.

