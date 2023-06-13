Man reportedly threatened neighbors by throwing firecrackers at them, Glendale police say

During the early morning hours of June 13, police told people to shelter in place due to a dangerous situation involving a man and weapons near 59th Avenue and Bethany Home Road.

"An adult male was reportedly threatening neighbors by spitting, throwing firecrackers at them, and swinging a golf club around," said Sgt. Brooke Hanley of the Glendale Police Department.

When officers arrived at the scene, the suspect refused to come out of his apartment, claimed to be armed and made threats that he would shoot them if they came to his door," added Hanley.

A neighbor told FOX 10 that he heard people asking the man to come out of his apartment. They also heard flash bangs and gunshots.

"I saw all the police going up there, and then I heard gunshots. I don't even know how many. And then all of a sudden.. it's just like, so quick. And then I thought, okay, maybe it wasn't gunfire, it was fireworks. And then all of a sudden, my neighbor calls, and says, 'what's going on in front of your apartments?' I said, what do you mean? And I looked out, and there was SWAT showing up.. everything," said Raymond.

After several hours, Hanley says the man was taken into custody with the assistance of a police K-9.

Just after 5 a.m., a man believed to be the suspect was seen being loaded into an ambulance.

Glendale police say no one else was injured during the incident.

The suspect's name has not been released.

What led up to the man barricading himself inside the apartment is not known at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 10 for updates.