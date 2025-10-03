Las Vegas woman found dead inside cardboard box near Kingman

The Brief A woman was found dead on Sept. 5 inside a large cardboard box in a remote desert area near Kingman. The victim was identified as 57-year-old Carolyn Ann Bosher of Las Vegas. Anyone with information should contact the Mohave County Sheriff's Office at 928-753-0753.



Authorities are investigating a murder after a Las Vegas woman was found dead inside a cardboard box in the eastern Arizona desert.

What we know:

The Mohave County Sheriff's Office says deputies on Sept. 5 responded to a remote area near Windmill Ranch Road after someone called them to report a possible body inside a large cardboard box.

"The reporting party indicated he owned the property and was driving around checking on things when he located the box and alerted law enforcement," MCSO said. "Another subject on scene indicated that he had observed a vehicle near the wash with the trunk open the night prior, but it was dark outside, and he could not identify the vehicle."

Detectives also responded to the scene and confirmed the presence of a body. The victim was later identified as 57-year-old Carolyn Ann Bosher of Las Vegas.

Dig deeper:

MCSO says Bosher was arrested six days earlier in Las Vegas for alleged indecent exposure.

Investigators don't believe Bosher was killed in the area that she was found.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the sheriff's office at 928-753-0753. When calling, you should reference DR# 25-033587.

Map of area where the body was found