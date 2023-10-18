Latest consumer recalls: Ford driveshaft issues, ice maker laceration hazard, children's blankets, and more

Several products have been recalled over the past week for health and safety reasons. Here's the latest recalls from Oct. 11-18 that consumers should know about.

1. Ford recalling more than 238K Explorers over driveshaft issues

2. Family Dollar recall of OTC drugs, medical devices spans 23 states

3. Tesla to recall nearly 55,000 Model X vehicles over brake fluid detection issue

4. Countertop nugget ice makers recalled due to laceration hazard

Recalled countertop nugget ice maker with black top. (CPSC.gov)

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says consumers should immediately stop using the Countertop Nugget Ice Makers manufactured before June 1, 2022. The ice makers were made by Gevi Household are model number GIMN-1102. They were sold online at Amazon.com from January 2022 through July 2022 and cost between $300 and $400.

"The ice makers are stainless steel and with a white, black or blue exterior top and come with an ice basket, ‎ice scooper and a 1/4'' water inlet hose. They measure about 10 inches wide and 17 inches high," stated officials. "The firm has received 263 reports of incidents of metal blades breaking off the auger and the broken blades then going into the ice basket. No injuries have been reported."

To receive a free replacement, contact Far Success Trading Limited at 855-992-288 from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. Pacific time, Monday - Friday, email replacement@gevi.com, or online at https://household.gevi.com/pages/replace or at https://household.gevi.com and click on "Recall Information" located on the home page for more information.

5. Children's weighted blankets recalled due to asphyxiation hazard

Recalled YourHealthToolKit 5 pound weighted blanked (CPSC.gov)

The CPSC says YourHealthToolKit is contacting purchasers of their 36-inch by 48-inch children's 5-pound weighted blankets sold exclusively on Amazon.com.

"A young child can become entrapped by unzipping and entering the blanket, posing a risk of death by asphyxiation," stated officials.

The blankets are aqua blue on one side and gray on the other with fabric quilting and raised fabric dots, along with a zipper pouch. A YourHealthToolKit (YHT) logo is attached as a hang tag to the seams of the blanket.

The $25 - $40 blankets were sold from January 2020 through March 2020. No injuries have been reported.

For more information, call YourHealthToolKit at 800-886-0803 from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. Eastern time Monday - Friday, or online at https://www.yourhealthtoolkityht.com/product-recalls or https://www.yourhealthtoolkityht.com and clicking on the "Product Recalls" link at the top of the page, and fill out the contact us form at the bottom of the page for more information.