Latest on Matthew Dieringer's arrest; man survives Arizona wilderness | Nightly Roundup

From the latest on murder suspect Matthew Dieringer's arrest, to an Arizona man who survived the wilderness for days, here are tonight's top stories.
1. Scottsdale murder suspect appears in court as he's held on $3M bond
Police have arrested 35-year-old Matthew Dieringer, who is accused of murdering his roommate, Frank Quaranta, in Scottsdale. A tip from the community led to his arrest.
2. Camper falls off Arizona cliff to death during nighttime search for bathroom break
The Sheriff's Office believes the camper fell about 120 feet off the cliff.
3. Arizona man with Parkinson's survives days lost in wilderness
An Arizona man with Parkinson's disease is recovering after surviving several days alone in the wilderness.
4. Powerball winner: Two tickets hit $1.8B jackpot
Two Powerball tickets in Missouri and Texas matched all six numbers in Saturday night’s drawing to split a $1.8 billion jackpot.
5. SRP reminds customers of utility bill assistance programs
Due to prolonged high temperatures, SRP is reminding customers about utility assistance programs to help with increased bills.