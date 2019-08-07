Lawyers for family of El Paso suspect claim his mom contacted police weeks before mass shooting

Lawyers representing the family of El Paso "domestic terrorism" suspect Patrick Crusius claim that the 21-year-old's mother contacted Allen police about her son owning a gun weeks before the mass shooting.

The lawyers said that Crusius' mother contacted the Allen Police Department weeks before the shooting, but did not give a specific date. She was reportedly concerned about her son owning an AK-type of weapon because of his age, lack of experience, and maturity level.

During the call, she was transferred to a public safety officer, who told her that her 21-year-old son was legally allowed to purchase the gun.

It is not known if that gun is the one used in Saturday's shooting that left 22 people dead.

MORE: Two more El Paso shooting victims die at hospital, raising death toll to 22

Attorneys say the mother's question was informational in nature, and not motivated by fear he would harm others.

She did not give her name or her son's name, nor did police ask.

Advertisement

MORE: North Texas grandparents of El Paso 'domestic terrorism' suspect release statement

Previously, the Allen Police Department released information about all the contact their officers had with Crusius.

As part of that, Allen PD said: "There is no record of any person(s) ever contacting the Allen Police Department in reference to this suspect and any activity that he may have been engaged or involved in."

Allen PD had limited contact with Crusius. The first instance was from 2014, when he was reported as a runaway. Two years later, he was on a Plano school bus during an accident.

And earlier this year, in March, Allen police said he called 911 to report a false alarm at his grandparents’ house.

Crusius graduated from Plano Senior High School in 2017, then lived with his grandparents in Allen while attending Collin College.