At least 144 dead after earthquake rocks Southeast Asia

article

The Brief At least 144 people are dead following a magnitude 7.7 earthquake in Southeast Asia. The quake epicentered in Myanmar, and was followed by a strong aftershock.



A search for survivors is underway following a massive earthquake that struck parts of Southeast Asia on March 28 (local time)

What we know:

According to the Associated Press, the 7.7 magnitude quake was epicentered near Mandalay, Myanmar's second-largest city.

The earthquake struck at midday, and was followed by a magnitude 6.4 aftershock.

Figures from the U.S. Geological Survey show the quake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles).

Officials with the USGS say the depth of an earthquake is a factor in the strength of shaking on the surface.

"The strength of shaking from an earthquake diminishes with increasing distance from the earthquake's source, so the strength of shaking at the surface from an earthquake that occurs at 500 km deep is considerably less than if the same earthquake had occurred at 20 km depth," officials wrote.

Quake ravages country in midst of civil war

According to the Associated Press, military government officials in Myanmar say at least 144 people are dead, and more than 730 people are hurt.

"The death toll and injuries are expected to rise," Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing said.

Dig deeper:

Reports from Singapore-based news outlet CNA state that a state of emergency has been declared across the worst-affected regions of the country, and that the devastation prompted the country's military junta to make a request for international aid.

The report also states that the country has lost parts of its territory to armed groups. In January 2025, the AP reported that violent suppression of public protests following a 2021 coup triggered an armed resistance that has led to a civil war.

Per a 2024 report from the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, more than 3.3 million people are displaced in the country since the coup, and over half of the population is living below the poverty line due to violence.

Quake also felt in the Thai capital and other areas

In Thailand, reports from English language newspaper Bangkok Post state that three deaths are confirmed in the country's capital as a result of a building collapse. Dozens are also trapped in the rubble, according to the country's deputy prime minister.

Meanwhile, reports from Hong Kong media outlet HK01 (in Chinese) show that some buildings in Bangkok's central business district were seen swaying during the quake. The outlet also reported that people in parts of China's Yunnan Province also felt the quake, with damage reported in the city of Ruili. The city is located along the China - Myanmar border.