Mugshot released of Dallas kidnapping suspect who slit throat when police tried to arrest him

By FOX 4 Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 4

Dallas police said the 41-year-old man accused of abducting a 9-year-old boy and his 7-year-old sister last month has been taken into custody.

DALLAS - The Dallas County Sheriff's Office released the mugshot of a man accused of kidnapping and sexually assaulting a young girl in Dallas.

41-year-old Leonard Lamar Neal was arrested on Friday, July 7.

Dallas police said U.S. Marshal North Texas Fugitive Task Force and patrol officers found that he was on a DART bus near Polk Street and Camp Wisdom Road, in the Red Bird neighborhood.

A couple recognized him and called 911, but when police arrived to arrest him, he made a drastic move.

According to police, Neal "harmed himself."

A newly released mugshot of Neal shows a large scar on his neck.

18be1a33-Leonard-Neal.jpg

Leonard Neal

Police had been searching for Neal since June 11, when he reportedly lured a girl and her brother into a vehicle as they walked near their apartment in the 1500 block of Argentia Drive, near Zang Boulevard and Illinois Avenue in Oak Cliff.

Neal reportedly drove the children to a nearby store in the area of West Kiest Boulevard at South Polk Street.

According to police, the 9-year-old boy went up to a store but found that it was closed. When he turned around, Neal had already driven off with his sister.

The boy was found unharmed by a passerby in the parking lot.

The girl was later found, about 12 hours after being abducted. Police said Neal sexually assaulted the girl.

Neal had been named a top 10 fugitive in Texas.

He had previously been arrested a handful of times since 2015.