Adam Toledo Protest: Thousands gather in Logan Square demanding justice following video release

Thousands of protesters gathered in Logan Square Friday evening following the release of footage of the fatal police shooting that killed 13-year-old Adam Toledo.

Background information

Toledo was shot and killed by a Chicago police officer on March 29, following what CPD called an "armed confrontation."

Video footage shows a foot pursuit and the officer yelling for Toledo to stop and show him his hands.

WARNING: GRAPHIC VIDEO. SOME MAY FIND THESE VIDEOS DISTURBING. WATCH AT YOUR OWN DISCRETION.

Advertisement

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability had been pressured by community activists, Mayor Lori Lightfoot and others to release the footage since authorities identified him four days after his death.

The family of Toledo viewed the video footage and other materials related to the shooting on Tuesday.

Lightfoot on Thursday said she had viewed the police body camera videos of the fatal police shooting of Toledo, calling them "excruciating" to watch. She urged the public to remain peaceful following the videos release.

Live updates from Friday following release of the video:

9:15 p.m. If you live in Logan Square or are headed to the area, there are many road closures. Protests due remain peaceful, however, it is unknown how long streets in the area will be closed.

9 p.m. Protesters continue to march through Logan Square. Police continue to say that things have remained peaceful. FOX 32's Anthony Ponce breaks down the route of the protest.

8:45 p.m. Groups have broken off from the large protest, however, there are still hundreds of people marching through the streets. Several road closures are still in place.

8 p.m. Chopper flies over a growing crowd of thousands of protesters in Logan Square.

7:30 p.m. Chicago police say protesters are following road closures and remain peaceful as they march through the streets of Logan Square.

6:30 p.m. Chopper flew over the scene of several hundreds of people calling for justice for the 13-year-old.

5:30 p.m. Protesters began to gather with signs calling for justice for Adam.

FOX 32's Brittany Garzillo was live on the scene:

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

LIVE COVERAGE: