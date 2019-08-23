Long Beach police K-9 dies in hot patrol car

Long Beach police were investigating the death of a police dog who was found alone inside a patrol car, it was announced Friday.

"The #LBPD is extremely saddened to announce the death of K-9 Ozzy,'" The Long Beach Police Department tweeted Friday.

"At the time, Ozzy & his handler were both off-duty and Ozzy was inside the officer's department issued K-9 vehicle. The death was immediately reported to the LBPD and a review into the circumstances was initiated."

Ozzy was found dead by his handler Aug. 14 around 3:40 p.m., LBPD spokeswoman Shaunna Dandoy said.

"A local veterinarian examined Ozzy and the preliminary results determined the cause of death to be heat-related," she said.

"All circumstances surrounding the death, including possible equipment or mechanical failures, are being reviewed," Dandoy said.

The incident was not intentional and was called an accident, LBPD said.

"Once this review is completed, the department will assess this tragic accident and ensure it does not happen again. We ask that you respect the handler and his family. Our department is mourning Ozzy’s loss as we would with any of our employees, our K-9’s are an indispensable part of our department, and we will continue to view them as partners. " — Long Beach Police Department

LBPD also stated all K-9 handlers will check their heating system controls before the shart of every shift as part of their daily tasks.

FOX 11's Kelli Johnson contributed to this report