Man killed, person detained in west Phoenix shooting: PD

The Brief An unidentified man died after being shot on April 10 near 83rd Avenue and Indian School Road. Police say multiple cars left the area after the shooting, but one crashed into a nearby home. One person inside the crashed car was detained, but it's unknown if they were involved in the shooting.



One person was detained after a shooting in a west Phoenix neighborhood early Friday morning that left a man dead.

What we know:

The shooting happened just before 3:30 a.m. on April 10 near 83rd Avenue and Indian School Road.

Phoenix Police say when officers got to the scene, they found a man with at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Dig deeper:

Investigators say multiple cars fled the scene after the shooting, with one vehicle crashing into a nearby house. One person inside the vehicle was detained.

Police say the suspect in the shooting left the area before officers arrived.

What we don't know:

No identities were released. It's unknown what led up to the shooting.

Map of area where the shooting happened: