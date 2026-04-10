Man killed, person detained in west Phoenix shooting: PD
PHOENIX - One person was detained after a shooting in a west Phoenix neighborhood early Friday morning that left a man dead.
What we know:
The shooting happened just before 3:30 a.m. on April 10 near 83rd Avenue and Indian School Road.
Phoenix Police say when officers got to the scene, they found a man with at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Dig deeper:
Investigators say multiple cars fled the scene after the shooting, with one vehicle crashing into a nearby house. One person inside the vehicle was detained.
Police say the suspect in the shooting left the area before officers arrived.
What we don't know:
No identities were released. It's unknown what led up to the shooting.
Map of area where the shooting happened:
The Source: The Phoenix Police Department