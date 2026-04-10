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Man killed, person detained in west Phoenix shooting: PD

By and
Published  April 10, 2026 9:17am MST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix
Deadly shooting investigation in west Phoenix neighborhood

Deadly shooting investigation in west Phoenix neighborhood

Police are investigating a deadly shooting on April 10 in a neighborhood near 83rd Avenue and Indian School Road. FOX 10's Annalisa Pardo has the latest details.

The Brief

    • An unidentified man died after being shot on April 10 near 83rd Avenue and Indian School Road.
    • Police say multiple cars left the area after the shooting, but one crashed into a nearby home.
    • One person inside the crashed car was detained, but it's unknown if they were involved in the shooting.

PHOENIX - One person was detained after a shooting in a west Phoenix neighborhood early Friday morning that left a man dead.

What we know:

The shooting happened just before 3:30 a.m. on April 10 near 83rd Avenue and Indian School Road.

Phoenix Police say when officers got to the scene, they found a man with at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Dig deeper:

Investigators say multiple cars fled the scene after the shooting, with one vehicle crashing into a nearby house. One person inside the vehicle was detained. 

Police say the suspect in the shooting left the area before officers arrived.

What we don't know:

No identities were released. It's unknown what led up to the shooting.

Map of area where the shooting happened:

The Source: The Phoenix Police Department

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