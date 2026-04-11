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Seen on TV: April 11

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Published  April 11, 2026 7:00am MST
Seen on TV - Links, events, video
FOX 10 Phoenix

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Saturday, April 11, 2026

Pat's Run

  • April 11
  • 7:00 a.m. - Wheelchair start
  • 7:05 a.m. - 4.2 mile run/walk start
  • 10 a.m. - 0.42 kids run start
  • Benefits the Pat Tillman Foundation
  • Tempe, AZ
  • https://patsrun.org

D.A. Ranch

JING

You’re Bacon Me Crazy Brunch Crawl 

Northern Arizona Book Festival

Car Show & Auction

Panda Fest

Heard Museum's Katsina Marketplace

Jason's Deli

The Notebook

Arizona Bike Week

Arizona Dumpling Fest and Filipino Festival

Rustler's Rooste BBQ Day

Phoenix Film Festival

Country Thunder Music Festival

Live-streamed video

Seen on TV - Links, events, videoNewsArizona