Seen on TV: April 11
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Saturday, April 11, 2026
Pat's Run
- April 11
- 7:00 a.m. - Wheelchair start
- 7:05 a.m. - 4.2 mile run/walk start
- 10 a.m. - 0.42 kids run start
- Benefits the Pat Tillman Foundation
- Tempe, AZ
- https://patsrun.org
D.A. Ranch
- 1900 Dancing Apache Rd.
- Cornville, AZ 86325
- https://www.daranch.com
JING
- 10605 N. Scottsdale Rd.
- Scottsdale, AZ 85254
- 602-699-8888
- www.jingrestaurant.com
You’re Bacon Me Crazy Brunch Crawl
- April 11
- 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.
- 20+ participating restaurants
- Chandler, AZ
- https://downtownchandler.org/events/brunch-crawl
Northern Arizona Book Festival
- Through April 12
- Flagstaff, AZ
- https://www.noazbookfest.org
Car Show & Auction
- April 11, 8 a.m. - 1 p.m.
- Centennial High School
- 14388 N. 79th Ave.
- Peoria, AZ 85381
- Benefits Hunter & Nolan Memorial Scholarship
- https://www.facebook.com/share/p/1J6k9zme3P
Panda Fest
- Through April 12
- Salt River Fields at Talking Stick
- 7555 N. Pima Rd.
- Scottsdale, AZ 85258
- https://www.pandafests.com
Heard Museum's Katsina Marketplace
- 2301 N. Central Ave.
- Phoenix, AZ 85004
- 602-252-8840
- https://heard.org
Jason's Deli
- Locations in Chandler, Gilbert, Phoenix, Scottsdale, Tucson
- https://www.jasonsdeli.com
The Notebook
- April 11, 7:30 p.m.
- April 12, 1 p.m. & 6:30 p.m.
- ASU Gammage
- 1200 S. Forest Ave.
- Tempe, AZ 85281
- https://www.asugammage.com/thenotebook
Arizona Bike Week
- Through April 12
- 12 p.m. - 5 p.m.
- WestWorld
- 16601 N. Pima Rd.
- Scottsdale, AZ 85260
- https://azbikeweek.com
Arizona Dumpling Fest and Filipino Festival
- Through April 12
- Centennial Plaza Park
- 8401 W. Monroe St.
- Peoria, AZ 85345
- https://events.phoenixfoodfestivals.com
Rustler's Rooste BBQ Day
- April 12, 10:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.
- 8383 S. 48th St.
- Phoenix, AZ 85044
- 602-431-6475
- https://www.rustlersrooste.com
Phoenix Film Festival
- Through April 19
- Harkins Scottsdale 101
- 7000 E. Mayo Blvd.
- Phoenix, AZ 85054
- https://www.phoenixfilmfestival.com
Country Thunder Music Festival
- Through April 12
- 20585 E. Water Way
- Florence, AZ 85132
- https://www.countrythunder.com/az