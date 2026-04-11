Seen on TV: April 11

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Saturday, April 11, 2026

Pat's Run

April 11

7:00 a.m. - Wheelchair start

7:05 a.m. - 4.2 mile run/walk start

10 a.m. - 0.42 kids run start

Benefits the Pat Tillman Foundation

Tempe, AZ

https://patsrun.org

D.A. Ranch

1900 Dancing Apache Rd.

Cornville, AZ 86325

https://www.daranch.com

JING

10605 N. Scottsdale Rd.

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

602-699-8888

www.jingrestaurant.com

You’re Bacon Me Crazy Brunch Crawl

April 11

9 a.m. - 2 p.m.

20+ participating restaurants

Chandler, AZ

https://downtownchandler.org/events/brunch-crawl

Northern Arizona Book Festival

Through April 12

Flagstaff, AZ

https://www.noazbookfest.org

Car Show & Auction

April 11, 8 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Centennial High School

14388 N. 79th Ave.

Peoria, AZ 85381

Benefits Hunter & Nolan Memorial Scholarship

https://www.facebook.com/share/p/1J6k9zme3P

Panda Fest

Through April 12

Salt River Fields at Talking Stick

7555 N. Pima Rd.

Scottsdale, AZ 85258

https://www.pandafests.com

Heard Museum's Katsina Marketplace

2301 N. Central Ave.

Phoenix, AZ 85004

602-252-8840

https://heard.org

Jason's Deli

Locations in Chandler, Gilbert, Phoenix, Scottsdale, Tucson

https://www.jasonsdeli.com

The Notebook

April 11, 7:30 p.m.

April 12, 1 p.m. & 6:30 p.m.

ASU Gammage

1200 S. Forest Ave.

Tempe, AZ 85281

https://www.asugammage.com/thenotebook

Arizona Bike Week

Through April 12

12 p.m. - 5 p.m.

WestWorld

16601 N. Pima Rd.

Scottsdale, AZ 85260

https://azbikeweek.com

Arizona Dumpling Fest and Filipino Festival

Through April 12

Centennial Plaza Park

8401 W. Monroe St.

Peoria, AZ 85345

https://events.phoenixfoodfestivals.com

Rustler's Rooste BBQ Day

April 12, 10:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.

8383 S. 48th St.

Phoenix, AZ 85044

602-431-6475

https://www.rustlersrooste.com

Phoenix Film Festival

Through April 19

Harkins Scottsdale 101

7000 E. Mayo Blvd.

Phoenix, AZ 85054

https://www.phoenixfilmfestival.com

Country Thunder Music Festival

Through April 12

20585 E. Water Way

Florence, AZ 85132

https://www.countrythunder.com/az

Live-streamed video