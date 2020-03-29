Longtime Pima County Supervisor Richard Elias dies at age 61

article

Richard Elias, who represented District 5 on the Pima County Board of Supervisors for nearly two decades, has died, authorities said.

Arizona Democratic Party officials said Elias died early Saturday at his home. He was 61.

A cause of death wasn’t immediately available.

Elias was appointed to the Supervisors seat in 2002 after Raul Grijalva’s resignation and had filed for his candidacy for another four-year term last week.

“”The Arizona Democratic Party and the people of Arizona and especially Pima County have lost a vibrant leader and loyal public servant,” Party Chair Felecia Rotellini said in a statement. “He was a tireless advocate for working families, our most vulnerable and social justice.”

Democratic Party officials said Elias is survived by his wife, Emily, and his daughter, Luz.

They also said funeral services will be announced at a later date.