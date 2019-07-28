Look up: Delta Aquariids meteor shower peaks tonight

If you look up in the skies tonight, you may get the chance to see some shooting stars.

The Delta Aquariids meteor shower is active each summer, according to NASA, with most of the activity ranging from July 12 to August 23 this year. The Aquariids will reach their peak Sunday night into early Monday morning.

The Aquariids are best viewed in the Southern Hemisphere and the southern latitudes of the Northern Hemisphere, NASA said.

RELATED: 'City-killer asteroid': 300-foot space rock flew by Earth 'too close for comfort,' astronomers say

The moon is in the waning crescent phase, meaning it will give off less light in the sky -- which makes for better meteor shower spotting.

For the best view, skygazers are encouraged to find an area well away from city or street lights.

"Looking halfway between the horizon and the zenith, and 45 degrees from the constellation of Aquarius will improve your chances of viewing the Delta Aquariids," NASA said. "In less than 30 minutes in the dark, your eyes will adapt and you will begin to see meteors. Be patient -- the show will last until dawn, so you have plenty of time to catch a glimpse."

LINK: For more information on the Delta Aquariids meteor shower, visit NASA's website.