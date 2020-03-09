Expand / Collapse search

Loop 202 off-ramps to Scottsdale Road re-open following fatal 2-vehicle crash

Scottsdale
A fatal crash early Monday morning is still causing a major impact in Tempe. FOX 10's Ty Brennan reports from the scene on Scottsdale Rd. just south of Loop 202.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - One person has died after an early morning crash on Scottsdale road just south of the Loop 202 freeway on Monday.

Tempe Police say the collision happened around 2:15 a.m. Both drivers were taken to hospital, where one died. The other driver has minor injuries. 

The Loop 202 eastbound exit to Scottsdale Road was closed during the investigation. Just after 8:00 a.m., all lanes were re-opened.

No names have been released in this case.