Loop 202 off-ramps to Scottsdale Road re-open following fatal 2-vehicle crash
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - One person has died after an early morning crash on Scottsdale road just south of the Loop 202 freeway on Monday.
Tempe Police say the collision happened around 2:15 a.m. Both drivers were taken to hospital, where one died. The other driver has minor injuries.
The Loop 202 eastbound exit to Scottsdale Road was closed during the investigation. Just after 8:00 a.m., all lanes were re-opened.
No names have been released in this case.
Advertisement