Lori Vallow Daybell trial latest; another train robbery in N. Arizona | Nightly Roundup

Updated  April 21, 2025 6:27pm MST
PHOENIX - From today's developments in the Lori Vallow Daybell trial as both sides make their closing arguments to a backlash of sorts over a social media post for one fast food chain, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Monday, April 21, 2025.

1. Questions over whether a man wanted to self-deport at AZ border

There's more uproar over the Trump administration’s immigration policies, and this time it comes after the arrest of a man at the Tucson border.

2. Jury to deliberate Lori Vallow Daybell case

After two weeks of proceedings, the murder conspiracy case against Lori Vallow Daybell is now in the hands of the jury.

3. Wendy's deals with celebrity post backlash

The drama kicked off Monday, when Perry landed back on Earth after an 11-minute journey to the stars aboard a Blue Origin flight.

4. Shoes stolen during northern Arizona train robbery

Authorities believe an organized crime ring is targeting trains, with millions of dollars worth of Nike shoes being reported stolen between Arizona and California.

5. Deadly multi-state disease outbreak went unpublicized, report states

In total, 36 people were hospitalized and one person has died.

Also, your weather forecast for tonight

Temps are warming back up in the Valley. On Monday, we saw a high of 91 degrees.

