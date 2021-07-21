Louisiana residents took $1M in COVID funds from California

Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Warning
until WED 4:30 PM MST, Coconino County, Mohave County
24
Flash Flood Warning
until WED 5:15 PM MST, Coconino County
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 2:53 PM MST until WED 6:00 PM MST, Coconino County
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 2:57 PM MST until WED 6:00 PM MST, Yavapai County
Flash Flood Warning
until WED 3:15 PM MST, Mohave County
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 2:36 PM MST until WED 3:30 PM MST, Yavapai County
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 1:38 PM MST until WED 4:45 PM MST, Pima County
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 2:59 PM MST until WED 6:00 PM MST, Yavapai County
Flash Flood Watch
from THU 2:00 PM MST until SAT 11:00 PM MST, Rio Verde/Salt River, Superior, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Dust Storm Warning
from WED 3:01 PM MST until WED 3:45 PM MST, Pinal County
Flood Advisory
from WED 2:22 PM MST until WED 5:30 PM MST, Coconino County
Flood Advisory
from WED 2:25 PM MST until WED 5:30 PM MST, Mohave County
Dust Storm Warning
from WED 2:46 PM MST until WED 3:45 PM MST, Pinal County
Flood Advisory
until WED 4:00 PM MST, Yavapai County
Flood Advisory
from WED 2:51 PM MST until WED 6:00 PM MST, Pima County
Wind and Dust Advisory
from WED 2:00 PM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Kofa, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Flash Flood Watch
from THU 12:00 PM MDT until SUN 12:00 AM MDT, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Flash Flood Watch
from THU 6:00 PM MST until SAT 11:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak
Flash Flood Watch
from THU 5:00 PM MST until SAT 11:00 PM MST, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Flash Flood Watch
from THU 11:00 AM MST until SAT 11:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Special Weather Statement
until WED 3:15 PM MST, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Western Mogollon Rim, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Significant Weather Advisory
until WED 3:30 PM MST, Central La Paz
Air Quality Alert
until WED 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County
Dust Advisory
from WED 2:21 PM MST until WED 3:45 PM MST, Pima County, Pinal County

Louisiana residents took $1M in COVID funds from California

By AP Author
Published 
News
Associated Press
edd-generic.jpg article

BATON ROUGE, La. - Ten Louisiana residents are accused in scams that defrauded pandemic unemployment programs in California and Louisiana out of more than $1 million, Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry said.

Louisiana Bureau of Investigation agents learned that multiple groups operating across several Louisiana parishes conspired to defraud the two COVID-19 unemployment insurance programs, according to a news release sent Tuesday.

More than 100 false claims to California’s Employment Development Department netted $1 million for eight people, and five of them also got more than $60,000 that they weren’t due from the Louisiana Workforce Commission, the attorney general’s office said. Six have been arrested and two are being sought.

The statement did not say how much each arrested person is accused of taking from each state or in total.

EDD fraud, theft on the rise during pandemic

FOX 11 has learned of more incidents of people losing their sorely needed unemployment money to theft or fraud. Susan Hirasuna spoke to one woman who had money stolen from her EDD account.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

It said two other people were arrested in separate investigations.
 RELATED:

A 24-year-old Denham Springs man is accused of collecting more than $800 in unemployment while in the Livingston Parish jail. And a 51-year-old Morgan City woman is accused of getting $8,000 in unemployment benefits even though she was working.

Louisiana’s Legislative Auditor’s Office reported in April that the state labor department paid $405 million in state and federal pandemic unemployment claims to people who were working.

That office reported in June that $1 million was sent to dead people, though nearly $630,000 of that couldn’t have been stopped because the benefits were paid before the state received a death report or death certificate.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.