Love in the states: WalletHub ranks best and worst states for singles in 2024

By Chris Williams
Updated 3:00PM
Finding love can be challenging, but a new study suggests your efforts could improve, or worsen, depending on which state you currently call home. 

WalletHub revealed its 2024 list of the best and worst states for singles. 

Researchers said they compared the 50 states across three key dimensions: dating economics, dating opportunities and romance and fun.

RELATED: Zoos keep up Valentine's Day tradition of naming cockroaches and animals after exes and loved ones

Then they broke it down into 29 different emetics and graded states on a 100-point scale, with 100 being the best state for singles who are actively dating. 

The top three best states for singles were Florida, Texas, and California. The worst states are Arkansas, North Dakota and West Virginia. 

You can view the full list here. 

Researchers said Florida topped the list because of its wide variety of activities, ranking it the first in the nation for the number of theme parks, restaurants and music festivals per capita. Also, compared to other states, Florida has the most residents signing up for top dating websites and searching for terms like "dating" and "online dating" online. 

GettyImages-1302177084.jpg

Daniyr Makulbekov and Elmira Baigaskina, visiting from Kazakhstan, embrace after getting engaged in Times Square on Valentine's Day on February 14, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images)

Texas came in second also due to its wide variety of actives, ranking highly for movie theaters, restaurants, fitness centers and amusement parks per capita. The state also has a high rate of employment growth, according to WalletHub. 

California rounded out the top three for similar reasons to the top two. However, the state offers more relationship openness in which people are more likely to show comfort and intimacy with their significant others.  

This story was reported from Los Angeles. 

 